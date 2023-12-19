Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle

Latest News

File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says
City of Amarillo logo
Watch Live: Amarillo City Council to have work session on becoming ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday