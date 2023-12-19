Faith City Mission, Burlington Coat Factory are taking coat donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With colder temperatures here, Faith City Mission is collecting coat donations for those in need.

The nonprofit has been giving to those in need for over 70 years and continues to serve the community by giving back. Hot meals three times a day, mentorship programs, and helping the homeless is just a fraction of what they do.

This year, they have partnered with Burlington Coat Factory for their annual coat drive. The coat drive is to get essential winter weather gear to anyone who may need it.

“We take it for granted what we have. It’s a real must, and a need for those who need, for those who don’t have the same availability. For us to have something they need, is really important to us,” said director of outreach Raymond Gonzales.

Used and new coats of any size can be dropped off at Burlington Coat Factory, 2201 S. Western St., now until Christmas Eve.

These donations will be accepted during normal operating hours, and those who donate will receive a 10% off discount to be used at the retailer.

