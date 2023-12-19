Eagles & Lady Eagles basketball hosting ‘Coaches vs. Cancer Night’ in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon basketball program is hosting ‘Coaches vs. Cancer Night’ during the district matchups with West Plains on Tuesday.

The school will have a bake sale and take donations as part of the event all to support Canyon High School sophomore Faith McGuire.

Proceeds will go to the ‘Fighting With Faith’ fund to help McGuire and her family as she fights her second battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“Faith is battling round two of this thing and excited about getting a big turnout tonight and just showing support.” Canyon boys head coach Travis Schulte said. “I’m hoping we can really really make a difference tonight and just show that family what they mean to us and that they’re not in it alone.”

Lady Eagles head coach Tate Lombard added that the school is hopeful that the matchup with district rival West Plains will bring out a good crowd to help the cause.

To read more about Faith’s story or to donate, you can go to the family’s donation page.

