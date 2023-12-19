Grow with Us
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have identified the intruder that broke into a home in Clovis on December 4.

The Clovis Police Department has obtained a warrant for the intruder, 21-year-old Judas Naranjo. Naranjo is charged with breaking and entering.

At this time, Naranjo has been released from the hospital.

The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone that has any information related to the incident to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, which you can access here. You can also provide an anonymous tip to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

