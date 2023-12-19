Breezy Tuesday

Grow with Us
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST
Temperatures and winds are trending up for your Tuesday today. For the day, expect mid-to-high level clouds nearly all day, but daytime highs still around the mid 60°s. Winds will be our main focus, as southwesterly winds will stay at a sustained 15-25 mph range all day, with highest gusts getting around 30+ mph. Not quite high enough to warrant high wind watches/warnings, but still worth keeping an eye on. Looking ahead, we could see an upper-level system bring showers with it to the area starting Thursday, with possible better chances lying in wait for Saturday!

Looking out to Christmas Day, we’re currently looking at highs in the low-50°s with partly cloudy skies. Sadly, no white Christmas for us this year!

