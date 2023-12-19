A Bit Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Look for some southwest gusts over 30 mph at times on Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph midday and early afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun but no rain. There is a small chance of a few light showers on Thursday but higher rain chances come for the weekend. That storm system and forecast will likely go through some changes over the next few days but the highest rain chances right now is on Saturday.

