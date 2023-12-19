Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Bit Breezy

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Look for some southwest gusts over 30 mph at times on Tuesday. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph midday and early afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sun but no rain. There is a small chance of a few light showers on Thursday but higher rain chances come for the weekend. That storm system and forecast will likely go through some changes over the next few days but the highest rain chances right now is on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle

Latest News

A Bit Breezy
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Dry Now, Rain Later
Monday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden has a look at nice temperatures and perhaps rain chances!
Shelden's Monday Morning Outlook 12/18