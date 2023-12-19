Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Beaver County, Oklahoma man arrested for child sexual abuse charges

Andrew Nyles Lackey, arrested for child sexual abuse charges (Source: OSBI)
Andrew Nyles Lackey, arrested for child sexual abuse charges (Source: OSBI)(OSBI)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced today the arrest of a Beaver County man for child sexual abuse charges.

On December 13, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the OSBI with a sexual assault investigation involving a child.

Special agents interviewed the child, who reported being sexually abused.

Investigators then interviewed 48-year-old Andrew Nyles Lackey.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, officers arrested Lackey. He was booked into the Beaver County Jail and charged with child sexual abuse.

OSBI ARRESTS BEAVER COUNTY MAN FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DECEMBER 19, 2023 BEAVER COUNTY, OK – On...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle

Latest News

A museum in the Pampa community is dedicated to honoring veterans in the Texas Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Pampa museum honoring veterans in the Panhandle
City of Amarillo logo
Watch Live: Amarillo City Council to have work session on becoming ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens