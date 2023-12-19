Beaver County, Oklahoma man arrested for child sexual abuse charges
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced today the arrest of a Beaver County man for child sexual abuse charges.
On December 13, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the OSBI with a sexual assault investigation involving a child.
Special agents interviewed the child, who reported being sexually abused.
Investigators then interviewed 48-year-old Andrew Nyles Lackey.
Based on the information obtained during the investigation, officers arrested Lackey. He was booked into the Beaver County Jail and charged with child sexual abuse.
