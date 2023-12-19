Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man had his first court appearance Monday after he was arrested and charged with intending to sell cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, Arturo Lopez-Diaz was arrested on December 13 in Randall County.

The criminal complaint states the Amarillo DEA Resident Office conducted an investigation on Lopez-Diaz after he was previously identified as a cocaine trafficker living in Amarillo.

On December 13, law enforcement established surveillance on his home in Randall County. Law enforcement then followed him to a Walmart parking lot on Amarillo Boulevard.

They then conducted a probable cause search of his truck, and court documents state officers found a kilogram of cocaine in the console of his truck.

Officers then searched the home and reported finding cocaine in the closet of a room.

Court documents state officers found around 5.2 kilograms of cocaine. According to street value estimates, the drugs are worth more than $400,000.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

After his first court appearance on Monday, he was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.