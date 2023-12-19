Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine

Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man had his first court appearance Monday after he was arrested and charged with intending to sell cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, Arturo Lopez-Diaz was arrested on December 13 in Randall County.

The criminal complaint states the Amarillo DEA Resident Office conducted an investigation on Lopez-Diaz after he was previously identified as a cocaine trafficker living in Amarillo.

On December 13, law enforcement established surveillance on his home in Randall County. Law enforcement then followed him to a Walmart parking lot on Amarillo Boulevard.

They then conducted a probable cause search of his truck, and court documents state officers found a kilogram of cocaine in the console of his truck.

Officers then searched the home and reported finding cocaine in the closet of a room.

Court documents state officers found around 5.2 kilograms of cocaine. According to street value estimates, the drugs are worth more than $400,000.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

After his first court appearance on Monday, he was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle

Latest News

City of Amarillo logo
Watch Live: Amarillo City Council to have work session on becoming ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Northwest Texas hospital is hosting a book drive for Storybridge now until January.
Northwest Texas Hospital hosts book drive for Storybridge
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home