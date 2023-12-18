Grow with Us
Warm Start, Rainy Finish?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re starting out our week with beautiful conditions! For your Monday, expect mostly to partly clear skies, with highs climbing up into the mid-50°s and 60°s across the region. Winds will be mostly light, switching out of the south this afternoon at 5-15 mph. Right now, we’re looking at 60°s for most of the week, perhaps some breezier conditions on Tuesday, but warm otherwise. For Thursday, we are tracking the chances of some cloudier skies and rain showers for much of the region. If everything falls our way, we could see shower chances last into the Christmas weekend!

Speaking of Christmas, right now it looks to be a dry, typical December day, with highs down in the 50°s.

