SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN Director Mike Roden talks to us about TPSN adding the Amarillo High vs Frenship girls basketball stream tonight, what he expects from the game and more!

Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball:

Amarillo High girls basketball head coach Jeff Williams tells us about the matchup with undefeated Frenship team, tournament play after Christmas and more!

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis chats with us about last week’s wins over state finalists Childress and Randall, how much more comfortable he’s feeling in his new role and more!

