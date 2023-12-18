Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Jeff Williams and Marques Loftis on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN Director Mike Roden talks to us about TPSN adding the Amarillo High vs Frenship girls basketball stream tonight, what he expects from the game and more!

Jeff Williams, Amarillo High Girls Basketball:

Amarillo High girls basketball head coach Jeff Williams tells us about the matchup with undefeated Frenship team, tournament play after Christmas and more!

Marques Loftis, Palo Duro Boys Basketball:

Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis chats with us about last week’s wins over state finalists Childress and Randall, how much more comfortable he’s feeling in his new role and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Jeff Williams tells us about tournament play after Christmas
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Jeff Williams tells us about tournament play after Christmas
Palo Duro boys basketball head coach Marques Loftis chats with us about last week’s wins over...
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Marques Loftis chats about last week's win over state finalists
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks to us about the Amarillo High vs Frenship game tonight
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks to us about the Amarillo High vs Frenship game tonight
Queens of the Court: Randall Lady Raiders
Queens of the Court: Randall Lady Raiders