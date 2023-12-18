The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign $40k short of goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With only six days left, the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign goal is falling behind.

This year’s fundraising goal is $130,000 and right now, a little over $90,000 has been raised.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year and every dollar supports year-round programs for those in the Panhandle.

“We provide social services all year. Emergency shelter, our facility here on Harrison, our family thrift store that not only is sales items, but we give items to families as far as clothing and household items that are in need and maybe transitioning from homelessness to housed. They need things to move in. We do emergency disaster services, we did a lot of that this past year with the floods and tornadoes,” said Tex Ellis, Core Officer, the Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Ellis says the current economy has made it difficult for many families to get by and that the money raised through these red kettles is essential to the services the Salvation Army provides.

“Our expense increases every year, so we budget these things based on all of those things. We’ll still be able to provide the programs and services, we just may not be able to do it at the level we could if we’re able to reach this goal,” said Ellis

Volunteer bell ringers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign.

“It seems so simple, and it is it’s totally simple, you are ringing a bell. But you are doing more, you are really connecting with so many people as they are walking into a store, walking out. Everybody is having a different kind of day and you see them look up and see the ringing and it’s just part of what Christmas is about and the season,” said Raul Rodarte-Suto, bell ringer.

There is still a need for more volunteers. Individuals, families, groups and businesses can click here to select a location, day and time that you would like to ring the bell.

If you can’t attend in-person, you can always give to the virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home. Click here.

