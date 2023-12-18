Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.

Ri Wolf with Ri Wolf and the Prairie Hawks says he had been a collegiate track coach for 15 years. He was down at UT Rio Grande Valley down south and he decided to leave that career behind and start playing music.

“And so I started playing solo, and I was playing down there in South Texas, down in Houston and South Padre Island, and my wife and I made a decision that we were going to move back up to Canyon because we lived here for 10 years,” said Wolf.

He says he coached at WT as well. When he did, he called Rick Fawcett, the pedal steel and lap steel extraordinaire and said, ‘Hey man, I’m going to do this full time. You want to join me?’

Wolf says Fawcett was on board, and that’s how the band started. They started playing duo shows and gained some momentum.

“We opened for Mark Chesnutt just over a year ago, and then just recently we got The Other Pieces together with Katie Beth Mihm, Chance Lee Stater and Craig Ames to join us, and named it Ri Wolf and the Prairie Hawks,” said Wolf.

They just cut a record and they started recording in August.

“Our first single came out last week and then we’ve got an album coming out in January, and it’s our first band album. We’re really excited about it,” said Wolf.

The album is a blues rock Americana blend that still has little elements of Texas county. Wolf says it’s stuff he’s done previously, but it’s a different flavor than people are used to from what he’s done.

“Art and music enriches our lives, you know, and I think a part of it becomes our identity. Us artists aren’t able to do this stuff without your support and, you know, bring these songs and this live music where that does enhance the experience and life in general. You got to have that support,” said Wolf.

