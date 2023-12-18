Queens of the Court: Randall Lady Raiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall High School, the reigning 4A Lone Star Cup winners. A big part of that successful year, the Lady Raiders basketball team.

The Lady Raiders playoff run ended in the regional semifinals last season. Now, it’s a new year, a new team, which means a new mantra.

“We want to work hard every single day. We want to love each other and love the game, because I feel like that part makes it fun. The last thing, is that we want to process,” Randall girls basketball head coach, Brooke Walthall said.

With new and returning players, they all seem to be buying into the process.

“(We are) super energetic I feel like this year,” Randall junior shooting guard, Sadie Sanchez said. “We are just having a lot of fun,”

“At the end of the day, we know we love each other,” Randall senior shoot guard, Promise Sherwood said. “That we are going to continue to grow and that is how we are going to become the better team this year.”

For Randall’s Promise Sherwood, it was watching the Lady Raiders from a young age that made her want to become part of the team. She and her teammates hope to be that same role model for the young girls now.

“Watching the girls on the court and just seeing the passion and love they had on the court made me realize that’s what I want to do. that’s what I want to be,” Sherwood said. “I looked up to that and I want to be like that for someone else.”

“My number one thing would be to have fun, and just enjoy it while you can,” Sanchez said.

The team takes a lot of pride in wearing Randall across their chests.

It is even sweeter to them to be coached by a woman they have always looked up to, Brooke Walthall.

“I love Walthall, she was a big idol of mine and she still is,” Sanchez said.

“It’s hard being a female coach, especially around this area,” Sherwood said. “We have three women coaches, and I just look up to them a lot.”

Growing up in the area and playing at Texas Tech, Coach Walthall has a new appreciation now being able to coach and empower these young women.

“To me, basketball is so cool because it helps teach you about life, which all coaches say that,” Coach Walthall said. “Also, it’s just the people in life that help you get through your trails and help you be successful and they are there to cheer you on when things are good. When things are bad, they are there to encourage you. I want that for these kiddos and I’ve been really proud of this group. They are doing a really good job on that.”

