Panhandle Restaurant Association gives out $30,000 to nonprofits

The Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association presented $30,000 to area nonprofits...
The Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association presented $30,000 to area nonprofits Monday afternoon.(Panhandle Restaurant Association)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association presented $30,000 to area nonprofits Monday afternoon.

The association says the event at the Barfield Hotel aimed to award nonprofits, such as Meals on Wheels and Snack Pak 4 Kids, for their work helping the community through food.

“I think it’s just going to empower them to do what those organizations are designed to do. For AISD and the culinary program, that’s directly giving back to our industry and future leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners and chefs in our industry,” said Jennifer Bara, chair of the Panhandle Restaurant Association.

The organization says the money is meant to show how giving can have an impact all across the Panhandle.

