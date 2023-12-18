Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

NewsChannel 10 to carry OUTLAW on 31.3

OUTLAW coming to NewsChannel 10's lineup
OUTLAW coming to NewsChannel 10's lineup(OUTLAW)
By KFDA
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood...and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner... there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to NewsChannel 10′s lineup!

“OUTLAW” is a brand new western television network that you can watch for FREE over-the-air with an antenna.

The new network will premier on January 1, 2024 on channel 31.3.

You can keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs FREE on Circle Country. Favorites like ‘Talking in Circles with Clint Black,’ ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,’ ‘Coffee, Country, and Cody,’ as well as ‘Opry Live on Saturday,’ plus more will continue to be available streaming 24-7.

Circle Country is NOW on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo, fuboTV and Redbox.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Over 450 kids were surprised at Cactus Elementary School with a visit from Santa and a new toy...
Cactus Fire Department spreading Christmas cheer to elementary students

Latest News

THE CHAT: Dr. Amanda Graham shares how to become an ex smoker
THE CHAT: Dr. Amanda Graham shares how to become an ex smoker
THE CHAT: Brant Fricker chats about New Year resolutions
THE CHAT: Brant Fricker chats about New Year resolutions
THE CHAT: AC Music Department shares details of this season's events
THE CHAT: AC Music Department shares details of this season's events
2ND CUP: Dustin Miller on City of Pampa's Celebration of Lights
2ND CUP: Dustin Miller on City of Pampa's Celebration of Lights