NewsChannel 10 to carry OUTLAW on 31.3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From John Wayne to Clint Eastwood...and Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner... there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to NewsChannel 10′s lineup!

“OUTLAW” is a brand new western television network that you can watch for FREE over-the-air with an antenna.

The new network will premier on January 1, 2024 on channel 31.3.

You can keep watching many of your favorite Circle programs FREE on Circle Country. Favorites like ‘Talking in Circles with Clint Black,’ ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,’ ‘Coffee, Country, and Cody,’ as well as ‘Opry Live on Saturday,’ plus more will continue to be available streaming 24-7.

Circle Country is NOW on Roku, SamsungTV, Peacock, Xumo, fuboTV and Redbox.

