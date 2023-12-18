Grow with Us
Dumas Police Department conducts undercover sting operation leading to 3 arrests

The undercover operation sets out to catch crimes being committed against citizens shopping...
The undercover operation sets out to catch crimes being committed against citizens shopping this holiday season.(Dumas PD)
By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department’s undercover operation sets out to catch crimes being committed against citizens shopping this holiday season.

Dumas PD publicized this sting to deter thieves from preying on unsuspecting citizens both inside and outside stores.

“We give them some pause, maybe they shouldn’t do that stealing. If we can deter this crime from happening to begin with then we’ve done our job. That is the best part of our job, is when we can deter crime from happening to begin with. And that’s what we are trying to do,” said Chief of Police Rick Pippins.

Three arrests were made over the weekend due to this undercover operation.

The goal of this sting is not to lead to more arrests, but to have the would-be thieves rethink their decisions due to the higher police presence.

“Dumas Police Department will continue these undercover operations throughout the holidays. We hope that we make no more arrests, but we certainly are prepared to do so if people want to engage in this kind of activity,” said Chief Pippins.

Dumas PD encourages you to call them immediately if you see any suspicious activity.

