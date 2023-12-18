Dry Now, Rain Later

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than the past couple of days, topping out in the low to mid 50′s. Winds will pick up tonight, allowing overnight lows to be not as chilly, dipping into the mid to upper 30′s. The breeze tonight will set up for a warm and windy day tomorrow with SW winds at 15-25 mph and highs rebounding back into the 60′s. Similar temperatures will prevail for Wednesday before we slightly cool back down and see our rain chances increase starting Thursday.

