DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash in Donley County that occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 2013 Dodge Ram was driving eastbound on US-287 approximately three miles east of Clarendon when it left the roadway and struck a traffic sign around 12:32 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle then traveled back onto US-287 and was driving slowly in the outside lane.

Officials say a 2013 Nissan Altima failed to control their speed and hit the back of the pickup.

The pickup drove into the south ditch, coming to a stop against a barbed wire fence. The car left the road and traveled into the center median, where it came to a stop.

Officials say the driver of the pickup has been identified as 32-year-old Humberto Martinez of Memphis, Texas. He was transported to BSA with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was identified as 43-year-old Michael Flores of Memphis, Texas. He was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the passengers in the car was identified as 60-year-old Yolanda Castillo of Memphis, Texas. Officials say she was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

77-year-old Alicia Salinas Flores of Memphis, Texas was another passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.