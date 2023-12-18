Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Cowboys' clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions' 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday.

The Cowboys (10-3) are now playing for seeding position, with a chance win the NFC East and first place overall in the NFC.

Dallas entered the weekend tied with NFC East rival Philadelphia as well as the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have the tiebreakers in having beaten both Dallas and Philadelphia already this season. The tiebreaker between Dallas and Philadelphia could come down to the teams' overall division or conference records.

The Cowboys' three-season playoff run is their longest since a six-year run spanning the 1991-96 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after...
James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10
Generic Basketball
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82
3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar