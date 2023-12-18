Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating what they say is a possible human burial site off Smelter Road.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit received information of a possible human burial site. After receiving further details, a team of nationally known and certified cadaver dogs were brought in to search the area.

Several days of searching brought attention to a particular location in the area of Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue.

Officers used a ground penetrating radar unit, which showed a disturbance in the dirt layers at an unknown distance below the surface.

The Amarillo Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit began digging for the recovery of evidence or human remains.

After several days, police say they found pieces of bone on site. It is unknown at this time if they are human or animal.

The bones will be sent off to the lab for further analysis.

