Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating what they say is a possible human burial site off Smelter Road.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit received information of a possible human burial site. After receiving further details, a team of nationally known and certified cadaver dogs were brought in to search the area.

Several days of searching brought attention to a particular location in the area of Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue.

Officers used a ground penetrating radar unit, which showed a disturbance in the dirt layers at an unknown distance below the surface.

The Amarillo Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit began digging for the recovery of evidence or human remains.

After several days, police say they found pieces of bone on site. It is unknown at this time if they are human or animal.

The bones will be sent off to the lab for further analysis.

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Ruben stays close to home to meet up with a local band proud to represent the Panhandle.
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo band proud to represent the Panhandle
OUTLAW coming to NewsChannel 10's lineup
NewsChannel 10 to carry OUTLAW on 31.3
Over 450 kids were surprised at Cactus Elementary School with a visit from Santa and a new toy...
Cactus Fire Department spreading Christmas cheer to elementary students
Amarillo Police Department’s Property and Evidence Building is looking at a new remodel for...
Amarillo City Council votes on $250,000 police department remodel