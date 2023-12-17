A Nice Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Early during the morning, some areas might be waking up to some patchy fog. While it shouldn’t be too widespread, it could cause some travel headaches early during the morning, The day, however, will be VERY nice with highs in the mid to upper 60′s, lots of sunshine, and winds only at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll remain dry through Wednesday before the rain chance goes back up for Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

