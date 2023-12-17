A Nice Start to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After what was a nice Sunday, the pleasant conditions will continue into the first half of the work week. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low to mid 50′s. We’ll warm back into the 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday (with some fairly breezy winds on Tuesday), remaining dry every day during that stretch. Rain chances might return to the area Thursday through the weekend.

