Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Nice Start to the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After what was a nice Sunday, the pleasant conditions will continue into the first half of the work week. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler, topping out in the low to mid 50′s. We’ll warm back into the 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday (with some fairly breezy winds on Tuesday), remaining dry every day during that stretch. Rain chances might return to the area Thursday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
Over 450 kids were surprised at Cactus Elementary School with a visit from Santa and a new toy...
Cactus Fire Department spreading Christmas cheer to elementary students
Treshun Wilson celebrates with his family after signing at West Texas A&M.
Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Nice Sunday
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Nice Weekend