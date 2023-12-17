Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Jacksonville State faces Tarleton State, aims to break 3-game slide

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Tarleton State Texans (8-2, 2-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State enters the matchup against Tarleton State as losers of three in a row.

The Texans have gone 4-0 at home. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy leads the Texans with 7.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in road games. Jacksonville State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State scores 73.5 points, 10.8 more per game than the 62.7 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Tarleton State.

Quincy Clark is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
Over 450 kids were surprised at Cactus Elementary School with a visit from Santa and a new toy...
Cactus Fire Department spreading Christmas cheer to elementary students
Treshun Wilson celebrates with his family after signing at West Texas A&M.
Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M

Latest News

Houston Rockets
Bucks play the Rockets on 3-game win streak
Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
Houston’s Stroud to miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week
Dallas Stars
Heiskanen and Duchene rally Stars past Senators after Oettinger departs with lower-body injury