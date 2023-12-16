Warmer Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The weekend will be warmer and drier after a wintry end to the workweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with lots of sun. Slightly cooler air arrives on Monday before temperatures warm back up again for the rest of the week. An early look at the weekend before Christmas suggests a chance for rain. Timing will likely change for that next system...stay tuned.

