Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police officer fatally shoots 19-year-old in Mesquite, Texas, suspect in a vehicle theft

Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle.

The officer saw the stolen vehicle being followed by a second vehicle, then both stopped at a convenience store early Thursday in the east Dallas suburb, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

The officer found the stolen vehicle unoccupied at gas pumps and saw two men fleeing the scene as he went to the second vehicle where four people were inside, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle refused to obey the officer's orders to turn off and stop moving the vehicle.

“The driver continued making furtive movements inside the vehicle and during the course of the encounter the officer fired three rounds, striking the driver,” the police statement said.

Police identified the driver as Payton Lawrence, 19, of Mesquite.

Firearms were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The three people inside the vehicle were questioned and one, a 19-year-old from Dallas, was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said. The two men seen fleeing the area remained at large.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a telephone call for comment early Friday.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
Amarillo Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old girl
Amarillo Police: Missing 13-year-old girl located and safe

Latest News

Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60
Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115
Dallas Stars
Stars goalie Oettinger leaves in 1st period against Senators because of lower-body injury
Dallas Stars
Senators' Tarasenko sits out game against Stars to attend to family matter