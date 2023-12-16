Grow with Us
A Nice Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Today will continue to be fairly nice with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Tonight will be a typical December night with mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the low 30′s. Tomorrow will be VERY nice with highs in the mid to upper 60′s, lots of sunshine, and winds only at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll remain dry through Wednesday before the rain chance goes back up for Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

