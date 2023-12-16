Grow with Us
Layla Romero drops 24 points in Randall’s comeback win over Pampa

VIDEO: Randall vs Pampa and more scores
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders took down the Pampa Lady Harvesters 61-50 on Friday night.

Layla Romero led the way for the Lady Raiders with an impressive 24-point performance. That powered a comeback win by Randall after trailing 29-21 at halftime. The Lady Raiders outscored Pampa 25-12 in the fourth quarter to take the 11-point victory.

Randall star junior Sadie Sanchez also shined in the win, finishing with 19 points.

For Pampa, Cooper Hale (15 points) and Berlin Bartlett (18 points) led the way in the scoring column in the loss. Pampa drops to an 0-2 start to district action.

The win moves Randall to 2-0 in district after taking down Borger on Tuesday night. The team’s next game comes on Monday on the road against Dumas.

