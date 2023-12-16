Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council votes on $250,000 police department remodel

By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council votes for a new remodel for the Amarillo Police Department’s Property and Evidence Building.

The remodel will cost $248,038 and will be fully funded through money seized through different criminal activity in the Amarillo area.

The goal of this remodel is to make sure the integrity of evidence is maintained and to ensure employee safety.

“It could affect the integrity of a case where one of our citizens is a victim or one of our citizens is a suspect. It calls into question how that was investigated, and could mean an unfair outcome for one or the other,” said Sergeant Carla Burr with APD.

The remodel addresses several issues which include safety, security and functionality. It will also address the fire suppression system, lighting, power, doors and hardware, and security automation.

“You will not have to worry about the evidence that is collected if you ever have a criminal case. If you’re ever the victim of a crime, that’s going to be maintained in a warehouse that’s safe and meets all of the regulations,” said Sgt. Burr.

No word on when the remodel will begin.

