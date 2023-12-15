WTAMU marching band 1 of 5 national finalists of Metallica contest

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Sound of West Texas marching band is one of five schools advancing to the finals of Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls” contest.

Bands from around the country are competing to win musical instruments for their programs, furnished by Metallica and its sponsors, according to a press release.

“We aren’t just paying tribute,” said Dr. B.J. Brooks, director of the marching band and WT’s School of Music. “We’re channeling the essence of Metallica’s artistry and presenting it through our unique medium. This performance will be a celebration of creativity, bridging the gap between genres and showcasing the universality of great music.”

Brooks said that the marching band’s visual elements also reflect Metallica’s music and career.

“We’ll be forming such iconic imagery such as the snake emblem, the band’s lightning bolt, the Metallica ‘M’ and a striking skull,” said Brooks.

WT’s 160 member marching band was notified it’s ranked in the Top 5 in Collegiate Division 2 and 3, along with Blinn College, Eastern New Mexico University, Manchester University and Western Illinois University, according to the release.

The press release states Metallica members will select the prize winner in each of five categories, which also include Collegiate Division 1, Small High School, Medium High School and Large High School.

Fan Favorite voting continues until Dec. 31, and winners will be announced in January.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.