Wreaths Across America honors fallen soldiers with handmade wreaths at Amarillo cemeteries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery and Llano Cemetery will place handmade wreaths on veterans’ graves.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America predominately to remember, honor, and teach; those are our primary principles. By remembering those who have fallen and then by honoring them with a wreath, then teaching the next generation to then honor and continue our tradition,” said Location Coordinator Cody McGehee.

The biggest need for these cemeteries are volunteers. They are looking for people to help volunteer day of the event.

This event has garnered over 1,400 sponsored wreaths for Memorial Park Cemetery. With the biggest turnout they have ever seen, Llano Cemetery has received over 2,000 wreaths.

“It’s important not to forget about their sacrifices that our service men and women have done. It’s important for their families to know that they have not been forgotten,” said Family Service Manager John Betancourt.

The remembrance begins Saturday at 11 a.m.

Reach out to either Memorial Park Cemetery or Llano Cemetery for information on how to help.

