Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M

VIDEO: Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa star fullback Treshun Wilson is signing to stay in the Panhandle and join head coach Josh Lynn’s team at West Texas A&M.

Wilson suffered an injury that caused him to miss the majority of his senior season, but went for over 1,000 yards on the ground as a junior.

He was able to return during the Rebels playoff run this and scored a touchdown in the team’s bi-district round win.

“This means everything to me.” Wilson said of his commitment. “I’m very glad that everyone had the time to just come out here and make it. I’m really excited. It makes me happy and I’m just ready to get this thing rolling... I went on a visit there and just the atmosphere was great. I do stay in Amarillo, but just being in Canyon it didn’t feel like I was anywhere close to home.”

Wilson is just another in a string of local signings maybe by Coach Lynn at West Texas A&M since he was hired last year.

The Rebels star is also graduating early which will allow him to participate in spring ball with the Buffs and have him better prepared to compete for a big role in the fall.

