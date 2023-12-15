Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday Night
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
VIDEO: Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M
VIDEO: Tascosa star Treshun Wilson signs with West Texas A&M
Amarillo Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old girl
Amarillo Police: Missing 13-year-old girl located and safe
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit