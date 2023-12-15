SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Kendall Cogburn and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jon Murphy, Kendall Cogburn and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy chats with us about their season, making it all the way to the state semifinals and more!

Kendall Cogburn, West Plains Boys Basketball Head Coach:

West Plains boys basketball head coach tells us about the non-district portion of the season so far, what he’s looking forward to heading into district play and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about what we can expect from Randall’s matchup, the Canyon Eagles being in the top 25 and more!

