Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

George Priolo, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf:

George Priolo, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail general manager of golf operations, talks to us about their Explore the Four offer, winter upkeep and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10:

Rylee Robinson shares which schools she’s excited to cover, which Panhandle classification she thinks has the most teams tanked in the top 10 and more!

Duncan Bowles, AC Baseball:

Amarillo College freshman pitcher Duncan Bowles chats about playing with a team member from high school, what the transition to the program has been like for him and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday Night
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

Jayce Ornelas commits to Paris JC
Bushland stand out Jayce Ornelas signs her NLI to continue her softball career at Paris Junior College
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson tells us which schools she's excited to cover
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson tells us which schools she's excited to cover
SPORTS DRIVE: Duncan Bowles tells us about his transition to the program
SPORTS DRIVE: Duncan Bowles tells us about his transition to the program
SPORTS DRIVE: George Priolo talks to us about the Explore the Four Pass
SPORTS DRIVE: George Priolo talks to us about the Explore the Four Pass