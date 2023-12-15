SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with George Priolo, Rylee Robinson and Duncan Bowles on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

George Priolo, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf:

George Priolo, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail general manager of golf operations, talks to us about their Explore the Four offer, winter upkeep and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10:

Rylee Robinson shares which schools she’s excited to cover, which Panhandle classification she thinks has the most teams tanked in the top 10 and more!

Duncan Bowles, AC Baseball:

Amarillo College freshman pitcher Duncan Bowles chats about playing with a team member from high school, what the transition to the program has been like for him and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.