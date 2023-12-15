Quieter Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Some showers and snow showers will be present for the north/northeast part of the area today thanks to some wraparound moisture from the low that brought us rain and snow the past couple of days. Impacts should be minimal. More and more peeks of sunshine should poke through the clouds as we progress through today with highs building into the low 40′s. More sunshine will be present for the weekend with highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

