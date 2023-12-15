Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Quieter Today

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Some showers and snow showers will be present for the north/northeast part of the area today thanks to some wraparound moisture from the low that brought us rain and snow the past couple of days. Impacts should be minimal. More and more peeks of sunshine should poke through the clouds as we progress through today with highs building into the low 40′s. More sunshine will be present for the weekend with highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday Night
Amarillo Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old girl
Amarillo Police: Missing 13-year-old girl located and safe
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park

Latest News

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday Night
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Snow for Some, Rain for Most