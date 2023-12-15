Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to Amarillo Police Department, a tip was received by the homicide division near the area of Smelter Road and West Hastings Avenue.

Officials say they are holding the scene until the weather clears enough for investigators to conclude their search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.

