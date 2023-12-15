FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow this morning in northeast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Alert will continue to remain through this Friday morning due to snow continuing to fall across the northeast portion of the region.

First Alert Friday Morning (maxuser | KFDA)

Radar 5AM (maxuser | KFDA)

Snowfall will be confined toward the northeast part of the area for the rest of the event. Amarillo looks to be in the clear for the entire day today. However, snowfall is accumulating in multiple cities due to temperatures at/below freezing. This band of snowfall will continue to progress eastward through the morning hours.

Sunshine Later Today (maxuser | KFDA)

Any precipitation will likely be out of the area by noon later today. When that happens, our First Alert status will likely be cleared, as sunshine and highs in the 40′s and 50′s will help melt any accumulated snowfall.

As always, you can find your latest local forecast here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have snow pictures you would like to share with us? Submit them here for a chance to be featured online and on TV:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.