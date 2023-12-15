Drying & Warming

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After the gloomiest of 48-hour spans, the sun has returned, and with it will come warmer conditions! The breezy winds we’ve seen so far for Friday will diminish as we start out our Saturday just below freezing. Lower winds and plenty of sunshine will allow highs to climb up into the 50°s and 60°s area-wide. This sets the tone going into next week, where cloud cover will vary at times, but you can expect temperatures around or just above December normals.

For your “Way too early” Christmas forecast, we are watching another low pressure system that could bring more rain to the area Christmas weekend, check back often for updates, as it’s too soon to make solid forecasts that far out!

