Discover Scotland with Doppler Dave in 2024

You are invited to join Doppler Dave Oliver on a trip to Scotland in 2024. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to join Doppler Dave Oliver on a trip to Scotland in 2024.

See the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, stately castles layered in history and more.

You’ll learn how to play the bagpipes and enjoy dinner at the National Piping Centre’s farm-to-table restaurant. You’ll take a cruise on famed Loch Ness, and visit a local family and their sheepdogs on their farm.

You will have the opportunity to marvel at the stunning Isle of Skye, explore the Orkney Islands’ ancient Skara Brae, visit Dunrobin Castle, and explore the regal city of Edinburgh.

The trip will be August 15 through August 24, 2024.

To learn more about the itinerary or pricing, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

