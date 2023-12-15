Community Listening Sessions scheduled with Interim City Manager

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman has scheduled Community Listening Sessions twice a month beginning December 18.

The sessions will allow the public to provide input, concerns and suggestions regarding various aspects of city operations, according to a news release.

“We want to engage with residents, understand their perspectives and incorporate their feedback into effective city governance and planning,” Freeman said.

The Community Listening Sessions will be the first Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. beginning in January.

The first Community Listening Session is Monday, December 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

All sessions will be held at the City of Amarillo City Manager’s office, suite 303 on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 South Buchanan.

