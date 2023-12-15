Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Community Listening Sessions scheduled with Interim City Manager

Community Listening Sessions scheduled with Interim City Manager
Community Listening Sessions scheduled with Interim City Manager
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman has scheduled Community Listening Sessions twice a month beginning December 18.

The sessions will allow the public to provide input, concerns and suggestions regarding various aspects of city operations, according to a news release.

“We want to engage with residents, understand their perspectives and incorporate their feedback into effective city governance and planning,” Freeman said.

The Community Listening Sessions will be the first Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Monday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. beginning in January.

The first Community Listening Session is Monday, December 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

All sessions will be held at the City of Amarillo City Manager’s office, suite 303 on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 South Buchanan.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
First Alert All Clear
FIRST ALERT: All Clear
Amarillo Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old girl
Amarillo Police: Missing 13-year-old girl located and safe
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County

Latest News

Tomorrow’s Christmas adoption event by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare promises forever...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare hosting Christmas adoption event for Saturday
West Texas A&M University’s and Eastern New Mexico University’s marching bands are among five...
WTAMU, ENMU among national finalists of Metallica contest
(Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County for kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint
The Amarillo Public Library Northwest Branch Library will reopen on its regular schedule...
Amarillo Northwest Library to reopen Monday following renovations