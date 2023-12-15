Cactus Fire Department spreading Christmas cheer to elementary students

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Over 450 kids were surprised at Cactus Elementary School with a visit from Santa and a new toy for Christmas.

This gift exchange began in the 1980′s and continues to be a tradition every year.

“It started off with just some candy and some fruit and it’s grown to all of this. So every year, it just gets bigger and bigger,” said Tim Nicholson, fire chief for Cactus Fire Department.

Giving back and showing up for the community continues to be a priority for the CFD.

“Growing up, I always saw the firefighters show up during Christmas time, during the holidays. And it was really cool to see them. So I can just imagine how excited these kids are to see us,” said Misawl Lozoya, firefighter and EMT for Cactus Fire Department.

The goal is to make sure every child, specifically in Cactus, receives a Christmas gift.

“For some of these kiddos, it might be the only gift they receive and it just lights up their faces. It’s just an amazing thing that this community does for our kiddos,” said T.J. Funderburg, principal at Cactus Elementary School.

Principal Funderburg says it’s all about giving and being kind to one another.

“We’re very diverse and the kids get it right. And if we can teach them to pass that kindness along whenever they’re this age, whenever they get older like us, it’s so much easier for them to understand that hey we might be different, but there’s so much about us that’s the same,” said Funderburg.

It’s all about creating that core memory, teaching them to be kind and to give back when they can.

