AmTech interns educating Park Central residents on technology

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Technology interns at Amtech work with Park Central residents to educate and assist the elderly with their technology needs.

It’s no secret that technology has drastically changed in the past 20 years, and the IT department at Amtech recognizes that.

“IT is the backbone of the world today; without technology we wouldn’t be able to communicate the way we communicate. Without us, we wouldn’t have the world we have today,” said IT teacher Trevor Wagner.

The technology internship program is a way to bridge the generational gap with technology, give students real life work experience, and give back to the community.

Not only are these students well educated in IT, but they also contribute acts of service in the community.

“It brings me joy because I love helping people. Everyone is just so nice when they learn something new. Everyone there treats us as if we’re their grandson or grandchild,” said Xavier Garcia, senior intern.

Interns visit Park Central four days a week and help in many ways. They respond to any issues and offer educational programs to educate residents on the many features of technology.

The partnership has had great success, and Amtech hopes to continue to enrich the lives of students while being active in the community.

