Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Zoo invites kids to educational Winter Camp this Saturday

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is kicking off winter break with an educational camp for kids this Saturday.

Winter Camp is a day camp where kids can learn about animal survival in the winter months. The camp will cover things like migration patterns of animals and how animals hibernate during the cold.

Winter Camp specifically teaches kids how native animals from the Texas Panhandle adapt. Christmas movies and snacks will follow the educational portion of the camp.

“All of our birds, they will all experience changes in the colder months. Our squirrels will experience changes as well such as coat changes, and even food changes. Their food supply changes. Our dogs and cats at home as well,” said Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist.

The event will take place Dec. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail.

Winter Camp is open for kids 6-12 years old. The cost is $20 per child, and attendees will need to provide their own lunch.

Parents can register their kid for winter camp before Saturday at Family Programs Booking Page.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Amounts
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday Night
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Road conditions lead to multiple crashes in Union County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park
The Amarillo City Council met for a nearly six-hour session today.
Amarillo City Council listens to public comment on ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Latest News

This Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery and Llano Cemetery will place handmade wreaths on...
Wreaths Across America honors fallen soldiers with handmade wreaths at Amarillo cemeteries
Located in Sunset Center, The academy will serve as a hub for criminal justice and first...
‘We’ll have it all’: Amarillo College First Responder Academy on track to open next year
Family Support Services is getting ready to celebrate it’s 14th annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser...
Family Support Services preparing to celebrate 14th annual Mardi Gras Party fundraiser in February
The Travis 6th Reptile Club will be hosting its Reptile Expo this weekend.
Travis 6th Reptile Club hosting Reptile Expo this weekend