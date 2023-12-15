Amarillo Zoo invites kids to educational Winter Camp this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is kicking off winter break with an educational camp for kids this Saturday.

Winter Camp is a day camp where kids can learn about animal survival in the winter months. The camp will cover things like migration patterns of animals and how animals hibernate during the cold.

Winter Camp specifically teaches kids how native animals from the Texas Panhandle adapt. Christmas movies and snacks will follow the educational portion of the camp.

“All of our birds, they will all experience changes in the colder months. Our squirrels will experience changes as well such as coat changes, and even food changes. Their food supply changes. Our dogs and cats at home as well,” said Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist.

The event will take place Dec. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail.

Winter Camp is open for kids 6-12 years old. The cost is $20 per child, and attendees will need to provide their own lunch.

Parents can register their kid for winter camp before Saturday at Family Programs Booking Page.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.