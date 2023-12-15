Amarillo Police: Missing 13-year-old girl located and safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials have located Natalya and she is being reunited with her family. APD thanks everyone for sharing and helping to get Natalya home.

The Amarillo Police Department is requesting help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Natalya Sadowsky is approximately 4′11″ tall and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sadowsky was last seen wearing a pink jacket, tie-dyed sweat pants and purple and white Nike tennis shoes.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. near the 4600 block of South Virginia Street.

If anyone has any information or has seen Natalya, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 option 2.

