Amarillo Northwest Library to reopen Monday following renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library Northwest Branch Library will reopen on its regular schedule Monday, Dec. 18.

Library organizers say the City of Amarillo’s Facilities Department has done a great job on repairs and renovations. Staff are working to sort and shelve the 2,500 items sent back to the branch.

To give library staff time to get items back in their place, events that were originally scheduled at the Northwest Library have been moved or delayed.

Library organizers say the Healthcare Coverage Assistance event from Panhandle Community Services has been moved to the North Branch Library.

Northwest’s Bullet Points Journaling Meetup has been canceled and will resume Jan. 20.

To see an updated list on library programs, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.

