Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare hosting Christmas adoption event for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ‘Santa Paws’ is coming to town. Tomorrow’s Christmas adoption event by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare promises forever homes for shelter pets.

The event will take place at Pet Supplies Plus, 5807 SW 45th, from noon until 3:00 p.m., where pets of all sizes and breeds are eager to find a loving family.

“We’re going to have six animals including Axel, Nova, Milky, Stevie, Fisher, and possibly Layla. It is cold outside and we’re looking to get as many animals as we can adopted, and find them forever homes during this holiday season,” said Lex Gonzales, outreach manager, Animal Management & Welfare.

All dogs will be fixed and ready to go for a $35 adoption fee.

“They’re a big responsibility and we don’t want to just adopt a dog for a present, it’s a lifetime commitment,” said Gonzales.

To learn more about pet adoptions and to search for animals, visit the Animal Management & Welfare’s website.

