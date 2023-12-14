AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers, a wintry mix, and periods of snow possible Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The main storm system will move over the Panhandle from west to east Thursday night. The northern half of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle will see the best chance for mixed precipitation and snow with an additional 1-2 in inches possible. Brief heavier bands of snow are possible in some spots where slippery spots could develop along with reduced visibilities. The storm will begin to move away from the region through the day on Friday and clearing will follow the precipitation into Oklahoma. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend and early next week with rain chances returning by late week.

