‘We’ll have it all’: Amarillo College First Responder Academy on track to open next year

Located in Sunset Center, The academy will serve as a hub for criminal justice and first...
Located in Sunset Center, The academy will serve as a hub for criminal justice and first responder programs including EMS, firefighters and police officers.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Located in Sunset Center, the academy will serve as a hub for criminal justice and first responder programs including EMS, firefighters and police officers.

“Right now, we’re spread out over two different campuses on opposite sides of town. So this will bring us together in a central facility,” said Eric Wallace, director of criminal justice programs for Amarillo College.

Having all criminal justice and first responder programs in the same location will allow instructors to pull resources and work with these students at one time.

“Out in the field, they all work closely together. So it’s really important that they are trained together and educated together,” said Chris Sharp, vice president of business affairs for Amarillo College.

The goal is to provide a more convenient way to bring students the tools to become first responders.

“Many of the departments in the Panhandle, especially Amarillo, require their firefighters to be EMT certified and so just having it all in one spot so a firefighter doesn’t have to go to west campus and then to east campus to get the EMT training. We’ll have it all in one location,” said Sharp.

AC says the new facility will include state-of-the-art simulations, high-quality training and a fire tower for routine exercises and instruction.

“It’s exciting for Amarillo College and for this region,” said Wallace.

The building is set to be completed in August 2024 with the first responder academy opening for the fall semester of 2024.

