Travis 6th Reptile Club hosting Reptile Expo this weekend

The Travis 6th Reptile Club will be hosting its Reptile Expo this weekend.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Travis 6th Reptile Club will be hosting its Reptile Expo this weekend.

The expo will be from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday and noon until 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Travis 6th Grade Campus gym, 2801 N.E. 24th Ave.

Various reptile owners will be attending to share about care for reptiles and offer the opportunity to own their own pets.

There will also be information on how teachers from first through ninth grades can incorporate pets in the classroom as part of their curriculum, according to event organizers.

The event is open to the public. Admission will be $1, and children 5 and under are free, according to the event’s Facebook page.

All funds raised at the event will go toward the Travis 6th attendance initiative, “Travis 6 Shows Up!”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

