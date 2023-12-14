Texas Panhandle business hosts author of ‘Hank the Cowdog’ series for book signing

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Burrowing Owl will host the “Hank the Cowdog” author, John Erickson, for a book signing this Saturday.

The book series began with Erickson self-publishing his own books in 1982 and has turned into one of the nations most popular series for children and families.

“The Hank the Cowdog books are timeless. They extend over every generation, whether you are 70 years old or if you’re 3 years old listening,” said Owner of The Burrowing Owl Dallas Bell.

Erickson, a local to Perryton, has written and published over 75 books.

“It’s really important to know that reading to your child is so important and this is such a wonderful way to read to your child, is to pick up a Hank the Cowdog book and pull them onto your lap and read to them,” said Bell.

This event is also a great boost for local businesses in the area.

To catch Erickson, head to The Burrowing Owl in Canyon this Saturday from 1-3pm.

