Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas Panhandle business hosts author of ‘Hank the Cowdog’ series for book signing

By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Burrowing Owl will host the “Hank the Cowdog” author, John Erickson, for a book signing this Saturday.

The book series began with Erickson self-publishing his own books in 1982 and has turned into one of the nations most popular series for children and families.

“The Hank the Cowdog books are timeless. They extend over every generation, whether you are 70 years old or if you’re 3 years old listening,” said Owner of The Burrowing Owl Dallas Bell.

Erickson, a local to Perryton, has written and published over 75 books.

“It’s really important to know that reading to your child is so important and this is such a wonderful way to read to your child, is to pick up a Hank the Cowdog book and pull them onto your lap and read to them,” said Bell.

This event is also a great boost for local businesses in the area.

To catch Erickson, head to The Burrowing Owl in Canyon this Saturday from 1-3pm.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are investigating after they say a Friona woman died in a Monday morning crash...
DPS officials investigating after Friona woman dies in Monday morning crash
While we’re seeing widespread rain this Wednesday, snow is expected to form up over our...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow expected in the Northwest
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa...
1 person receives burns in house fire near Brookwater Place and Tascosa Road
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game

Latest News

National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas Panhandle and Agape Center are working together to...
Amarillo mental health nonprofits teaming up to collect Christmas donations
City officials are teaming up to address solutions to recurring vandalism, break ins and...
Amarillo officials weigh in on recurring vandalism incidents at John Stiff Park
The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge: Ensuring online safety during the holiday break
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 45 rural health care organizations are...
New Mexico rural health care organizations awarded $80 million in grants